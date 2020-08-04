FlipHTML5 Updates a Digital Publishing Blog: Learn to Be an Online Publishing Pro

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2020 --FlipHTML5 has already built a strong reputation for the quality of its digital publication software offerings, and the digital publishing blog is now set up to be the perfect resource for both users wanting to get the most out of the software, and general online publishing enthusiasts looking to further develop their skills. The blog is aesthetically pleasing for reading and its responsive design ensures it's optimized for learning on laptops, phones, and tablets.



"With more people choosing to learn online than ever, we created a digital publishing blog to empower our community to learn more about online publishing from our years of valuable experience and to really make the most of FlipHTML5", shared Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, when asked about the initial vision for the digital publishing blog.



FlipHTML5's digital publishing blog is home to a wealth of information on e-book design inspirations, content marketing tips, publishing knowledge, and product reviews. Recent additions to the blog include how-to guides on presenting FlipHTML5's flipbooks on online teaching software like Zoom, Loom and Google Classroom, and improving the webinar conversion rate using flipbooks. It also covers reviews of online magazine and catalogue creation tools, inspirational design examples and templates for school brochures, wedding photobooks, travel magazines, and essentially more.



Existing users of FlipHTML5's publishing products will benefit in particular from the digital publishing blog's extensive how-to guides and example design templates, which will enable them to make good use of the software. They will be able to read step by step instruction directly applicable to real-world uses. Online publishing enthusiasts, digital marketers and business owners will also appreciate the in-depth product reviews, as well as the articles around digital marketing tips and strategies. Written by FlipHTML5's team of authoritative digital publishing writers, the blog's articles are easy to read and understand, so both advanced and novice publishers can learn the skills best suited to them.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an innovative software publishing platform trusted by a global community of professionals in the design, marketing, sales and education sectors. Its product portfolio facilitates the easy design of customizable online magazines, digital textbooks, e-brochures and more.