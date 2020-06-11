FlipHTML5 Updates Its Digital Publishing Blog with New Design

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --FlipHTML5 announced an upgrade on its digital publishing blog. The blog now combines new features that make the whole platform easy to navigate from one section to the other. As an educational and vibrant resource center, this digital publishing blog has been made to allow users to skim and scan through the available blogs before clicking to read more. For easy navigation to different articles, each window has a category section with the total number of articles written. Additionally, there is a section that displays the most recent blogs that are trending online. This section is the best for users who like news and the most current information.



Each section on the blog is well marked. "Sorting things out will help users save time when using our platform. It is good to update our blog so that it can meet our users' needs," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. His remarks led to the introduction of the current features, which have made this digital publishing blog the best in providing digitalized educational content. That is why each step in any blog is backed up with dynamic images or gifs to show users how to accomplish a specific goal. That has made it simple for users to learn than it was before.



The FlipHTML5 management team values the views given by their clients. Due to that reason, at the end of the blog, users have a section where they can air their views. The benefit of the section is that the customer representative team from FlipHTML5 can use the information given to improve the services provided. Besides that, the team can also respond to customized requests for products and services promptly.



Color and availability of fine details is now the key feature of this digital publishing blog. When the mouse is hovered over the blog headlines, the text color changes. That makes it easy for users to know their next move. Additionally, when users hover the mouse on the category section, each category gives details on the topics covered and what the user will learn.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a Technology Company that will never run out of new ideas. Each day comes with challenges that need to be solved. FlipHTML5 is out to give the best resources that can solve problems and meet the needs of all users in the most effective way. With the current updated digital publishing blog, users have a reason to smile because nothing can prevent them from learning new ideas.