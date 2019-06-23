FlipHTML5 Upgrades Its Free Magazine Maker for Digital Publishers

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2019 --FlipHTML5, a famous leading software development company, recently upgraded its free magazine maker for digital publishers. The move was to ensure that new and advanced features were integrated into the free magazine maker to enhance the quality of the magazine created with it. This outstanding software is aimed at making the day-to-day publishing work easier, and ensuring the quality of digital magazine produced is top-notched.



FlipHTML5 is a free magazine maker that publishers can use to create eye-catching interactive magazines online. Users can easily turn their PDF files or images into magazines and edit their magazines for free. In the words of Anna, "Our magazine maker comes with a lot of features that will enable our users to do a lot. Unlike the flash web version, the upgraded FlipHTML5 software is mobile-friendly. It helps digital publishers create digital magazines that can be viewed on mobile devices without any compromise in the clarity or smoothness".



The free magazine maker works based on HTML5 and JQuery, and these are responsible for the high quality of work. In the new upgrade, so many features were added to the software to improve the quality of the magazine. "We have taken our time to research and develop some advanced features which we have added to the software. As a result, it is now possible for users to add the 3D interactive page turning effect to their magazines. Moreover, the page editor is now more equipped to support videos, music, and images", said Anna.



To use the free magazine maker, users can either download and install it on their PCs or use the web platform. There are five categories of users - the Free, Pro, Gold, Platinum, and Enterprise users, and the difference between them is the features available to users for creating digital magazines. Though more features are available to paid users, the free version is also perfect for creating breathtaking digital magazines.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a renowned software company committed to providing digital publishers with the best tools and software to create amazing e-magazines and flip books. To know more about this company, visit http://fliphtml5.com.