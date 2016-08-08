FlipHTML5 Upgrading Desktop Version of Magazine Creator with Stunning Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --With the introduction of HTML5, a newer look is presented to the magazines as people can insert videos, images, audio, etc. in their publications. The version is compatible with Mac, PC and Mobiles and some updates have been introduced for the desktop version too. The FlipHTML5 has changed the scenario of publishing terrific magazines of business houses with the help of incredible and best magazine creator as stated by Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



Amazing Features Upgraded in Magazine Creator



Many stunning features have been introduced in the e-book version of magazines that have not only made them digitally sound but also attracted users towards the product of business houses. Most of the businesspersons are using magazine creator introduced by FlipHTML5 and are happy with turning the potential users into real-time consumers. Here is a list of stunning features upgraded in the desktop version of this creator:



- Newer Templates - Many new template designs are introduced in this flipbook feature, and this has given the users to choose from ample of designs that fit the business marketing strategies.



- Fixing of Old Issues - This new version has fixed issues of minor bugs, single page mode issue, optimization of zoom button and search function, improvement in page number caption feature, auto play and hiding full screen, etc. has been done.



- Managing Online Publications - The digital magazine can now easily be uploaded online, shared on social networking sites with ease, online management is done easily and much more.



So, with the help of advanced platform offered by FlipHTML5, the magazines now look more glamorous.



