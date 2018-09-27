FlipHTML5 Users Never Miss Beautiful Moments with Its Free Photo Book Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2018 --FlipHTML5 has served a huge purpose to businesses and individuals who wanted to promote their products and services to consumers. FlipHTML5 made the digital publishing process easier. This time, its users will be more fascinated to learn about how FlipHTML5 can be used as a personal free photo book maker. Digital versions of memorable photos are no longer meant to be stored on hard drives because FlipHTML5 can turn a gallery of memories into a well-organized and beautifully designed online photo book. The company that created FlipHTML5 is committed to satisfying its users with this free photo book maker that is so easy to use.



The customer service of FlipHTML5 carefully thought of promoting the software as a free photo book maker. Jackie Peng from the customer service of FlipHTML5 said, "Social media has penetrated into the lives of online users because of its ability to instantly store and access life memories online. This has served as an inspiration to the company to enable FlipHTML5 to function as a free photo book maker that makes moments last and view them again and again in creative and touching ways."



To come up with a well-designed photo book, users must first download the software from the website. Installing this free photo book maker will only take a few minutes. As soon as it is launched on the desktop, users can import the files into the software to begin a project. For the users to have a complete access of FlipHTML5 features, they will be required to sign up and log in for free.



There are plenty of themes and templates that users can use. Choosing the most appropriate template for a photo book can be done easily. On the other hand, those who opt for photo book customization may freely design their photo books by adding enhancements through FlipHTML5's animation editor feature.



Everything about FlipHTML5 is truly interesting. This is why many of its users could testify that this free photo book maker is really worth their time and effort. Those who don't know how to make a digital photo album can download FlipHTML5 to have a try.



