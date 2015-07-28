FlipHTML5 v4.3.0 Optimized Mobile Version of Flipbook with Flexible Page Thickness

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --Fostering user experience with innovative features and user-friendly approaches is the sign of customer pro enterprises, and FlipHTML5 is one such company which exemplifies this. Company's identity for its astounding product flip book maker has got glittered over time as the product originators added more handy features to it. The free flip book maker helps on business for all commercial users.



FlipHTML5 has recently enhanced the software to enable users choose page thickness for their eBook in mobile mode. This is a surplus feature that equips digital publishers with the liberty to opt for thinner pages for better and delightful reader experience. This new addition will especially benefit publishers who think their eBook looks extensive because of the number of pages.



It is noteworthy that creator of this novel flipbook publishing solution FlipHTML5 is headquartered at Hong Kong and is worldwide recognized for its umber class product. The company enjoys a large clientele of online publishers and marketers from across the globe.



On successful integration of this enhancement with the digital publishing software, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, says, "Flexibility to customize page thickness on an eBook comes as a handy alternate; our users can attract many audience all because their eBook looks decent and reader-centric."



A key member of the innovation team, who has been pivotal in fortifying the flipbook publisher with influential attributes, says, "FlipHTML5 v4.3.0 has been recurrently optimized with better and advancer aspects. This is essential so as to embrace assorted needs – like those anticipating decent product marketing, or those who have daily, weekly or monthly online publications."



Marketing rep of the company underlines this enhancement as a novel inclusion. He points out, "Book thickness becomes extremely important when eBooks are read on mobile devices. A thick book may kill the reader's excitement about it and trigger disinterest! By handing over the facility to customize page thickness in their eBook, FlipHTML5 saves publishers to prevent a potential loss and ensure good readability."



More details about the latest enhancement and customizing page thickness can be had here: http://fliphtml5.com/