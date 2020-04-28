FlipHTML5 Works Great in Distance Teaching During COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2020 --FlipHTML5 launched its distance teaching platform for learners worldwide. The distance teaching platform seeks to help all learners who are currently affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Benefits of FlipHTML5 distance teaching



Distance teaching opens up a new and broader reach for schools and teachers who wish to offer their services. It is a profitable situation for both schools and learners to obtain programs flexibly and diversely.



The other advantage of distance teaching is that it will allow the learners to learn new courses that will not be possible because of distance restrictions. The good thing with FlipHTML5 distance teaching is that it is interactive. Teachers can assign papers to learners and even meet with them online. This flexibility offered by distance teaching is another advantage. One can set the schedule for reports while still at home.



Why is FlipHTML5 distance teaching effective?



With distance teaching, the available PDF course materials can be converted into flipbooks that can be shared online. The converted courses can be read on tablets, computers, and even mobile phones. The teacher can be able to monitor and know the number of students who accessed the courses. The teacher can also approximate the number of people shares and views in real-time.



The other feature that FlipHTML5 includes in distance teaching is the multilingual conversion capability. Teachers can convert their courses to multiple languages in the world, thus making teaching and learning accessible for all. Why does FlipHTML5 develop this distance teaching platform? "We launch this service as we want to help our children. They are suffering, and we have all the technology that can help." Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, said.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

During this COVID-19 pandemic, those who will suffer more are learners. But with FlipHTML5, the art of teaching and learning will be easy and straightforward. Shareable forms of lesson plans can be made and shared to be opened on the iPad, iPhone, and Android devices. The goal of FlipHTML5 is to ensure that students' learning lives continue as normal. The good thing is that any teaching and learning material made can be opened from any browser.