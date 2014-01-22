FlipHTML5.com - Digital Publishing Software Now Available with Powerful HTML5 Tech

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2014 --The new digital publishing software introduced by Hong Kong based FlipHTML5 Software Company is quite different from ordinary Flash-based flipbook creators and has several powerful features. Using the latest HTML5 and 3D JQuery Technologies, the developers of the company have released this advanced Flip HTML5 maker, which allows users to create unlimited digital content with ease and publish online on various platforms.



The software comes with powerful page editor features which allow users to give the digital e-books an interesting and engaging format, to help achieve their desired goals of publishing content online. The new web technologies support cross-platform content publishing and this makes the software more desirable than other available Flash-based tools. The spokesperson of the company reveals that one can now create a 3D JQuery Flipbook and can add a host of features such as a variety of images, YouTube Video etc to make it more relevant and functional for the target audience.



According to a developer of the company, the use of HTML5, CSS3 and JQuery Technologies make the software more feature-rich and beneficial for people to create engaging and attention-drawing digital content. Moreover, they provide an online cloud publishing platform that one can use to publish digital content on the web, without requiring to create a website. One can easily share the content online on social networks and other platforms to reach their target audience.



The Page Turning Software can convert PDF files of any size into HTML5 e-books which can be used to showcase ones creative expressions. One can customize the page size of the HTML5 e-book and can add desired attributes to make it look more unique. One can maintain the optimum page quality and can make their content more readable and visually-appealing. The spokesperson of the company maintains that this new-age digital publishing tool is going to redefine the ways of digital content publishing and soon people will start using it for its superior features and functions. One can learn more about the software by visiting the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd.

