FlipHTML5.com - Free Trial of Digital Publishing to iPad, iPhone, PC

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2014 --Many companies, large and small alike, search for the perfect marketing strategy to get their brand in the forefront of their industry. As many explore the various marketing options available, the unique digital publishing solution offered by FlipHTML5 has increased in popularity. FlipHTML5 now serves over 50,000 companies which use their flip book technology to create easily accessible catalogs, brochures, shopping books, manuals, presentations, and more. It allows digital publishing for iPad, iPhone, PC and Android device. FlipHTML5 goes beyond the marketing impact of normal eBooks or e-Readers as it is easy to create, easy to access, and fully interactive.



For those looking to obtain their marketing results through this revolutionary HTML5 Flipbook software, FlipHTML5 offers a free trial. The free trial allows users to experience the HTML5 flip book maker from FlipHTML5 and the impact it can create for their business for free. With highlights such as full customization, SEO friendly pages, and being able to add commerce features to the flip book to make them capable, and unlimited hosting, it is a big opportunity for many to be able to try this software for free. Many well-known brands have already trusted FlipHTML5 as part of their online marketing campaign, and now it is easier than ever for all businesses to be able to try this technology to build their brands as well.



It is not a secret that in order to get a company well-known, one must consider the best ways to reach their customer base and grab their attention. With the help of the best page flip software for video embedded book from FlipHTML5, many companies have found that their usage of the flip book technology has made a big difference in their business. With ample testimonials on their website, the experts at FlipHTML5 feel confident that offering a free trial will help them to assist even more businesses to grow and thrive. For more information about the HTML5 Flipbook software or to begin a free trial, visit http://fliphtml5.com/.