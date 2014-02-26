Fliphtml5.Com Now Offers Online and Offline HTML5 Publishing Solutions

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2014 --Fliphtml5.com is now presenting its users online and offline html5 publishing solution. It is developed by latest HRML5 technology that allows users to create pure HTML5 flip books, which are mobile friendly. The software is a versatile Flip Book Maker that helps users to convert OpenOffice, PDF, MS Office and Images to HTML5 and jQuery based page flip eBook to make PDF files eye catching.



When contacted, a representative from the company said, “Yes, now users can get online and offline digital publishing solutions. Our software is already helping a number of users across the globe. Fliphtml5.com helps people to convert PDF documents into online page turning book without difficulty. Our FlipHTML5 software has a lot of major functions that aid users to build attractive and interactive page flip books.” He further added, “We are known for offering our best services and aim to continue with the same in times to come as well.”



According to the sources, the online publishing software by FlipHTML5 has a lot of interesting and useful features. It helps users to insert audio to Page and import hyperlinks. They can also customize the looks and Functionality of page. It also has a number of useful features including cross platform and mobile friendly layout, batch converter, option to embed button to page, search engine optimization, option of uploading publication via ftp, access to statistics, auto-flipping mode, customize templates style, custom background image, keyword searching, password protection, defined bookmarks and a lot more.



Fliphtml5.com presents a vast array of solutions for illustrated book publishers to create a digital website content, flip PPT presentation, online user manual, digital annual report, flipping e-magazine flip slide photo album and so on. It also has supportive relationship with a number of digital publishers in dissimilar industries.



About Fliphtml5.com

FlipHTML5 Software Co is a Hong Kong based company that offers digital publishing software provider across the world. To know more about its html5 publishing solution, go to http://fliphtml5.com/.