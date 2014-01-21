Fliphtml5.com Re Launched as a Brand New Interactive HTML5 Publishing Solution

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2014 --Flip HTML 5, a customized html5 publishing solution for the publishers, was re launched as a brand new interactive publishing solution by FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. The Hong Kong based company is allowing any user to sign up for an account, upload their PDF file and then can covert the same file into a HTML 5 flip book free of cost. All uploaded PDF’s can be read by viewers across the globe at http://fliphtml5.com/explore/. According to the sources, users need to follow a simple three step process in order to get the HTML 5 based flip book. The steps include upload PDF file, convert PDF to flipbook and Publish.



The platform allows users to convert PDF documents into online page turning book with ease. The dominant functions in page editor of Flip HTML 5 software enable users to build attractive and interactive page flip books.



According to the sources, the platform is supportive for creating a number of useful files and applications including online flip magazine, user guide, shopping catalog, e-newsletter and brochure among others. Users can get a number of additional benefits as well by using the software. A few of these include use of Amazon S3 service to store book data and trait of easy to Upload, Access, Share without the need of FTP and breakpoint transmission. Users simply need to follow three easy steps to use Flip HTML 5. The first step includes creating a flipbook project by importing PDF and selecting a template. Step two helps in customizing flip book template and themes, while step three is about uploading flip book online.



The company offer customized solutions for publishing to the users in dissimilar industries including Fashion, Finance, Game, Film and many others. It also has cooperative relationship with a number of digital publishers in different industries.



Fliphtml5.com offers a huge array of solutions for illustrated book publishers including creating digital website content, flip PPT presentation, online user manual, digital annual report and flipping e-magazine flip slide photo album among others. To learn more about flip html5 tech, visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



