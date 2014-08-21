FlipHTML5.com Upgrades Its HTML5 Flip Book Maker for Better Users Experience

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --Flip HTML5 Software Company has recently upgraded their HTML5 flip book maker loaded with new features for better user experience.



Flip HTML5 allows businessmen to create magazines, catalogs and other digital publications that are interactive enough to reach a wider audience. The program also allows different files including PDF, MS Office, OpenOffice and images to be converted to HTML5 & jQuery-based page flip eBooks that makes digital magazines or catalogues more responsive.



With their upgraded version, PC version users can now add Advanced Event Editor to help users create, edit and customize animation events. This new tool gives users a chance to unleash more of their creativity, giving their online publication a personal touch.



At the same time, pages can now be added, arranged and deleted by adding Page Manager in Animation Editor. This new feature makes it more convenient for users to tweak their magazines and catalogs in an instant.



Great news for MAC users! Users can now transfer and read flipbooks on iPad offline with their flipbook app. Talk about convenience! Users can visit http://fliphtml5.com/viewonipad.php for more information regarding this upgrade.



For easy access online, HTML 5 has decided to add an Anonymous Upload feature that allows non-registered users to upload PDF, publish and view flipbooks even without signing up for an account. This will make it easier for new users to experience the upgraded Flip HTML5 for their digital publications.



With the upgraded Flip HTML5, users will find it easier to create digital publications loaded with customized logos, backgrounds, colors and templates. Flip HTML 5 also has a variety of navigation options to provide the potential customers an improved navigation experience like no other.



