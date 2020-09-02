FlipHTML5's Brochure Maker Is Marketers' First Move in Digital Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2020 --FlipHTML5 has again outclassed competitors with its online brochure maker. The innovative software is an integral part of any smart marketer's toolkit. Marketing and advertising like almost everything else today is moving online, and hardly anyone will take a second look at a paper-based ad anymore. FlipHTML5's Brochure Maker puts the necessary tools at marketers' fingertips.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "The world is definitely going in a digital direction. As one of the leading technology companies in the world, we are committed to providing software that will help marketers take advantage of this trend."



More and more people today opt to shop online. As such, if advertisers want to reach customers, they must advertise online where the customers are. And in today's world where there is so much to catch a customer's eye, plain old ads just will not cut it. FlipHTML5's Brochure Maker brings advertisements and marketing campaigns to life, ensuring total customer engagement.



Marketers have the ability to include various media such as audio, video, images, and links in their digital brochures. They can then take it a step further as the brochure maker allows for animations as well. The finished product can be viewed not only in a browser but also on smart mobile devices.



The brochure maker is easy to use and doesn't require any technical expertise. Existing ads in static formats such as PDF and Office applications can be converted with ease into interactive and page-flipping digital brochures. There are templates available in the brochure maker that can be customized to fit a marketer's brand and image.



A great marketing campaign or ad is pointless if no one sees it. FlipHTML5's Brochure Maker allows for easy distribution of brochures via email, on social media platforms, and directly on companies' websites. Most consumers already spend large chunks of their day checking email or on social media so it's more likely that the target audience will be reached. The brochure maker also facilitates search engine optimization, a crucial marketing strategy in a world saturated with online content.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5's digital publishing blog.



