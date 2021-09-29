FlipHTML5's Digital Photo Album Creates Lasting Memories

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Photos often capture cherished memories so they can be shared with others in the future. Photography has come a long way, especially with advancements in technology. A printed photo can be destroyed easily; digital photos often fade over time. What's the best way to preserve photos for posterity? A digital photo album of course. It has many advantages and FlipHTML5 is the perfect tool for making sure those memories are preserved.



Users can take advantage of over ten flipbook templates to create their digital photo album. They can choose their preferred theme and customize any aspect of the flipbook; the digital photo album can flip vertically or horizontally. Users don't need technical skills to create the digital photo album – with minimal adjustments they can achieve a professional look that beautifully displays their photos.



While a traditional photo album is limited to photos and maybe notes about the photos, a digital photo album offers so much more. Users can include videos and audio that add more details about the memories. They can even add animations to photographs for a quirky effect. The best part is, they can add all of this using the online editor, no need to download any software.



FlipHTML5 offers free hosting on their cloud so the memories in the digital photo album are safe. Users don't need to worry about storage space on their devices or data loss that will erase the memories. The FlipHTML5 cloud is secure and easily accessible. The creator of the digital photo album can easily share it with others using a URL instead of bulky files that create space and compatibility issues.



The digital photo album created with FlipHTML5 can be viewed any time, anywhere. FlipHTML5 works with all modern browsers and users can even work on their digital photo album using mobile devices. The platform is optimized for viewing across devices for a seamless viewing experience. All that's needed is an internet connection.



According to Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, "We absolutely love the idea of a digital photo album, a guaranteed way to keep those memories safe. So, we built that specific capacity into FlipHTML5."



