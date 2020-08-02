FlipHTML5's Digital Publishing Blog Amazes Online Publishing Enthusiasts

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2020 --FlipHTML5 has announced a digital publishing blog that sets out to be a game-changer in the online publishing world. As a digital publishing veteran, FlipHTML5 not only offers powerful tools for businesses and institutions to convert static PDFs to online magazines, digital product catalogs, e-brochures and online textbooks with dynamic media, but now it is gearing up to share more knowledge and experience on its blog to readers who take an interest in online publishing. There is a wave of innovation and technological sharing on FlipHTML5's digital publishing blog like never before.



The FlipHTML5 digital publishing blog is the free space for various experts to post content about digital publishing skills and tips. This ensures that information is stored and made available to anyone who may need it. There are several how-to articles on ways to use FlipHTML5 in collaboration with other online tools and platforms. There are also articles with recommendations for the best software and templates in the industry for different uses. The blog is therefore not only for experts but for anyone seeking to maximize the power of digital publishing.



"This is a digital library where anyone can learn how to work smarter using the best online publishing tools available," said Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5. "The digital publishing blog of FlipHTML5 also provides an accessible platform to writers, bloggers, educators, publishers, and anyone who wants to get their message out to people," she added.



The digital publishing blog, like the rest of FlipHTML5's offerings, is eye-catching and designed for everyone. Articles are presented in an easy-to-read layout with interactive media that will attract beginners and experts alike. A preview of each article contains a picture and a brief introduction, but the site is not cluttered, as there are only nine articles on each page. There is space for millions of articles, and a search function allows users to find what they're looking for if it's not seen at first glance. The articles are also categorized, so users can find various posts on any particular topic of interest.



As it builds on FlipHTML5's core principle of innovation and making technology accessible, the digital publishing blog will continue to bring more valuable information for online publishing enthusiasts, a huge community that could benefit a lot from the blog and in turn, improve their skills in creating digital publications.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an industry leader in digital publishing and has revolutionized the creation of online magazines, e-brochures, digital catalogs with its engaging and media-rich technology that elevates them from ordinary to extraordinary. Its digital publishing blog adds to that experience by storing and providing content about digital publishing that is useful to novices and professionals alike.