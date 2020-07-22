FlipHTML5's Digital Publishing Blog Hosts and Shares Content Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2020 --FlipHTML5 is delighted to announce the release of its digital publishing blog in addition to its many other exciting offerings. This innovative platform has been launched to encourage writers, publishers, or even educators to put out more content for marketing and educational purposes. This digital publishing blog combines written and visual content for the ultimate engaging materials. It comes at a time when everything becomes digitalized, especially content marketing.



Keen readers or casual visitors can benefit a lot from FlipHTML5's digital publishing blog. It currently has more than 900 articles posted and keeps updating on a regular basis. From the large number of articles, it covers every aspect of digital publishing. No matter a digital publishing new bee or an experienced user, they could all find their ideal content on the digital publishing blog. Moreover, it also gets its hand on the latest topic and event and makes tutorials accordingly, like how to create a digital textbook for remote teaching, how to make an online takeout menu to boost sales during COVID-19 outbreak and etc..



The digital publishing blog also provides marketers with a platform to raise the brand awareness since it attracts readers spending time on it. It's a good place for marketers to practice content marketing strategies. Jackie Peng, Customer Service Manager of FlipHTML5 says, "We are aware that people have plenty of information they would like to share today, which is the reason why we have introduced a digital publishing blog to widen their reach and for creating bespoke marketing content for businesses." He adds, "The digital publishing blog also enables learners and educators to share educational content boosted by dynamic images, GIFs, videos that serve to enhance the content."



FlipHTML5, a world-leading digital publishing platform, converts PDF magazines, brochures, catalogs into handy, media-rich and engaging online versions. To further its commitment to delivering digital marketing knowledge, it has launched a digital publishing blog to help individuals and business people to improve online visibility by publishing articles on the blog. The digital publishing blog of FlipHTML5 combines all its valuable skills, tips, experience in one.



