FlipHTML5's Distance Teaching Tool Becomes More Essential in Online Classes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2020 --Educators across the globe continue to be amazed by FlipHTML5 and its straightforward capability to supplement programs such as Zoom, Nearpod, Flipgrid, Google Classroom, and many other distance teaching tools. The software can take a school textbook PDF and instantly transform it into an interactive flipbook so teachers can keep students fully engaged in virtual lessons. FlipHTML5 offers convenience by providing an efficient distance teaching tool to educators, so they can focus on spending their valuable time on students and lesson content.



The flipbooks can be fully customized with text, images, videos, animations and more to actively simulate a virtual classroom. Students will be captivated when they see the materials come to life on screen. Teachers can embed flipbooks into websites, use FlipHTML5's free online hosting service, or send students direct links to access flipbooks from any device, including laptops, desktops, tablets or smartphones. By integrating a distance teaching tool like FlipHTML5 into a virtual lesson plan, features such as an interactive table of contents and clickable links will help keep large groups of students on the same page.



FlipHTML5 is a distance teaching tool that provides instant, widespread distribution of subject materials to students anywhere in the world. Teachers or students don't have to worry about investing in expensive materials when FlipHTML5's powerful digital interface is integrated into their programs. Once a flipbook is created, it can even be shared with other teachers who can reap the same enhanced learning benefits.



The COVID-19 pandemic has forced more classrooms to become virtual than ever before, creating a massive global demand for FlipHTML5 as a distance teaching tool. Using FlipHTML5's interactive flipbook as a remote learning medium will make students feel like they are in a real classroom, encouraging focus and increasing their attention span. Anna Lee, Chief Designer of FlipHTML5 says, "We realize the crucial role we're playing in the education field. It's exciting to be able to give students and teachers the authentic feel of a real textbook without the high prices and shipping delays."



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a dynamic platform that allows for simple PDF to flipbook conversion for a variety of practical uses. FlipHTML5 features an easy-to-use interface complete with more than 10 templates, multiple publishing options, and easy integration into popular remote teaching and working platforms.