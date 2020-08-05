FlipHTML5's Distance Teaching Tools Facilitate Innovative Online Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2020 --FlipHTML5 has conceived a practical distance teaching tool to help educators in every part of the world. The tool offers widespread support for integrating video, audio, images, text, links, hotspots, photo slide shows, and many other forms of information into online textbooks to engage students during distance teaching. Aimed at filling the gap between in-person classroom and virtual online courses, FlipHTML5 now functions as a simple-to-use yet feature-rich distance teaching tool.



FlipHTML5 shares the burden with teachers by enabling them to convert PDF teaching sections into online textbooks that students can access to in a distance. Online learning materials created with FlipHTML5 can be shared through a link to social media, email, or be embedded in one's website. It's capable to reach students over a wide range of devices, such as phones, laptops, PCs, and tablets thanks to its highly optimized design.



As the brilliant Anna Lee, Chief Designer of FlipHTML5, says, "The era of certain learning procedures has ended, and the new turns in technology have opened a floodgate of knowledge. Why shouldn't we channelize our energies to keep the learning process going?" This exceptional idea of the FlipHTML5 distance teaching tool is a part of an evolutionary process that optimizes publishing for the educationists.



Another user-friendly feature of the distance teaching tool is that teachers are able to keep their students updated through subscriptions. Whenever a new book is published, students get notifications so that they will not be missing on any lecture note or learning materials shared by the teachers. Customization settings allow the teachers to alter themes, backgrounds, colors, sizes, and music while creating online books. The dynamic distance teaching tool also provides a range of exquisite templates for easy use and quick creation.



About FlipHMTL5

FlipHTML5 envisions an efficient digital publishing tool that will help distance teaching and learning. FlipHTML5 also facilitates research and incorporates various features to convert PDFs into online flipbooks. This platform initiates comprehensive support in graphic e-book publishing and innovative solutions for distance teaching.