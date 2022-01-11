FlipHTML5's Interactive eBook Creator Produces Impactful Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2022 --eBooks have become quite a trend. They're certainly more convenient to use and carry than printed publications. Nowadays, they're used for many purposes, including advertising, lifestyle magazines, and periodicals to name a few. However, many readers find the static content of eBooks dull and uninspiring. To remedy this, eBook publishers can make use of an interactive eBook creator like FlipHTML5. It converts static PDF files into delightful flipbooks that will grab and hold readers' attention. And it's very easy to use.



With this interactive eBook creator, anyone can make engaging publications – even amateurs with no design or publishing skills. The software is so user-friendly that one simply has to upload a PDF file by clicking the import icon or dragging the file and dropping it onto the interface. Then, it's automatically converted to a stunning digital publication with page-flipping effects.



Once the PDF has been converted to a flipbook, the user can publish it as-is or use the tools in the interactive eBook creator to make it even more outstanding. There are numerous templates, themes, and scenes to enhance the appearance of the flipbook. And users can choose whether the book will flip vertically or horizontally.



The interactive eBook creator also allows users to add media elements to their publications. More than just images, users may include YouTube and Vimeo videos, audio, slideshows, animations, and hyperlinks. Readers will have a more vivid and exciting viewing experience. Today's audiences are more attracted to videos and animation so the publications will be more successful.



Target audiences read publications in different ways. This interactive eBook creator caters to the needs of all readers. Publishers can upload their finished eBook to the FlipHTML5 cloud and add it to their virtual bookshelf, they can share it via email or social media using the dedicated URL, or embed it in their websites and blogs using the embed code. Offline publishing options are also available. The flipbooks can be viewed on browsers and mobile devices.



"You have to grab your audience's attention quickly, or they'll move on to something else," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "Our interactive eBook creator will help you to do that."



Learn more about the interactive eBook creator at FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a versatile digital publishing platform where persons can create, store, and distribute interactive content for all types of audiences.