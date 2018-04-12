FlipHTML5's Magazine Publishing App Doubles the Conversion Speed of PDF to Magazine

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2018 --FlipHTML5's magazine publishing app enables one to make a page flip magazine without the use of any code. The App is based on HTML5 and jQuery technologies, which can easily convert PDF documents, TXT files or images into a flipping magazine. These magazines work fine on web, iOS, Android, Tablets and more with no need of a flash plugin.



Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 says, "The new app creates much more than just a magazine that you can flip. Features such as animations, rich web content, etc. can be embedded with absolute ease. Readers would immerse themselves into close-to-real digital experiences."



The new app, apart from being easy to use and appealing, eliminates the use of Adobe Flash plugin, which is not supported on some devices. In such instances, It makes for a very good alternative and replacement. Moreover, it increases the efficiency and productivity of any business and takes them to newer heights.



Anna Lee also adds, "You have a liberty to customize your flipbook according to your preferences. You can design the layout and add a background image to your book. In addition, the book can be edited with any media like hyperlink, text, video, images, buttons, etc."



All one needs to do is launch the magazine publishing App and click on 'Create New' option. This imports the files to be converted. Pre-designed templates as well as brand information can be applied. The preview can be viewed by clicking on 'Apply Change' tab. The magazine is ready to be uploaded and published online after these simple steps.



This free magazine publishing software is now available on its website, one can download for a use.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the latest offering from Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd, which is the world's leading digital publishing software provider. They offer a number of creative options based on HTML5, jQuery and CSS for publishers to come up with creative digital website content, flipping e-magazines, flip side photo album, online user manuals and many more.