FlipHTML5's New Version, 4.4.0, Is More Than Just a Creation Tool

FlipHTML5, the digital multimedia creator software program, has just been upgraded to the 4.4.0 version. This new upgrade makes the free magazine maker for self-publishing more accessible and engaging than ever. Now, instead of just creating these media-rich documents, users can also publish these documents through an entire publishing cycle.



The publishing cycle includes elements such as distribution, management, and data analysis. By distributing the product and keeping track of how many people opened, read, and engaged with it, FlipHTML5 is helping users tweak and reinvent their product so it can become as engaging and useful as possible. This new software update for the free magazine maker program will create whole new levels of possibilities for businesses, publishing companies, and individual users who work with this software.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, explains how happy he is to introduce this new version of the FlipHTML5 software saying, "This new version could really be a game-changer for anyone using the program to create marketing products."



In addition to all of the new features, FlipHTML5 still has all of the old features that users know and love. Features such as unlimited hosting on the cloud, the ability to go mobile at any time, and the opportunity to fully customize any project are all still there. FlipHTML5's new 4.4.0 version will only increase the satisfaction that FlipHTML5 users have when engaging with this product, and will only improve the ease users experience when making media-rich products.



The latest version is available for both Windows and Mac users on official website of FlipHTML5: http://fliphtml5.com/



