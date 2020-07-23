FlipHTML5's Online Brochure Maker Activates Business Potentials Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2020 --FlipHTML5 has released an online brochure maker that helps marketers, salespersons and other business people to make online brochures. It's easy to use as the online brochure maker combines simplicity and functionality into its online editor interface.



The software supports text, audio, video, slideshows, links, buttons and animations inserted to the online brochures. By simply dragging and dropping elements, users will get a media-rich digital brochure that showcases products exquisitely. The online brochure maker also allows users to create unique and personalized digital brochures using a series of pre-designed templates and visual themes. All online brochures can be viewed in auto-flip or slide mode for readers' easy use.



Once completed, the online brochures can then be shared via links to social media platforms. All the online brochures are being put nicely in different virtual bookshelves. Users can embed the brochures to their websites respectively or embed the whole bookcases to their websites. The online brochure maker perfectly caters to users' various needs.



Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, says, "We always want to develop an accessible tool for business people and individuals to create online brochures." She adds, "The online brochure maker is convenient because it optimizes for mobile devices and tablets, and works across all browsers. It is capable of hosting a great amount of online brochures and displaying smoothly at the same time."



A personalized homepage with a banner will provide a unique landing page where people can find out more about the users and their digital brochures. Readers can also subscribe to users' FlipHTML5 accounts and receive the latest updates. A key component is that the brochure content can be easily indexed by search engines, making it even easier to reach more clients. Using FlipHTML5's online brochure maker, accessible statistics including home page visits and brochure reads help business people to understand their clients better and optimize their marketing strategies.



Discover more about FlipHTML5's online brochure maker, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the world's leading digital publishing platform that devotes itself to providing an easy-to-use online brochure maker with advanced features to business people across the world. It thrives on innovation, excellence and uniqueness.