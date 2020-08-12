FlipHTML5's Online Brochure Makes Digital Marketing a Breeze

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2020 --The FlipHTML5 online brochure maker can be used to create stunning e-brochures that users can share and distribute everywhere. Built on FlipHTML5's interactive page-flipping technology, the brochure maker converts static PDFs to dynamic page-turning brochures. FlipHTML5 also allows for easy sharing of the online brochures to social networks like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, driving traffic directly to the user's website.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "An online brochure is an ideal marketing tool for businesses to advertise their services and their brands overall." He adds "FlipHTML5's online brochure offers great ways to engage your target audience by optimizing the reading experience. It's going to be the future of brochure marketing."



Email marketing is another growing trend in advertising, and FlipHTML5's online brochure makes reaching advertisers' target market at the right time a breeze. Potential customers can receive beautiful, interactive e-brochures directly to their emails. Recipients are more likely to take a second look at an online brochure than at a static ad. They are also more likely to view an e-brochure sent to their email than to pick up a traditional brochure, especially since so much time is already being spent handling emails every day.



Marketing without optimizing advertisements for search engines is basically pointless. That's why FlipHTML5's online brochure is SEO friendly, allowing for businesses to be easily found by readers. Once readers find the e-brochure, they are captivated by the contents. FlipHTML5 is known for being media-rich and the online brochures are no different, containing images, videos, beautiful backgrounds, and templates that bring products and services to life. Content marketing has never been easier.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a giant in the digital publishing industry and continues to dominate because of its interactive, media-rich technology that brings pages to life. Its online brochure maker is no exception, and provides businesses a sure way to level up in the advertising game.