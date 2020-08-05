FlipHTML5's Online Brochure Pulls Old-School Marketing Into the Digital Age

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2020 --Savvy business people have a plethora of options in this day and age when it comes to marketing their businesses and personal brands. In an era of digital marketing, it is hard for SMEs to justify forking out on designing, manufacturing and distributing professional online brochures as a core element of their marketing strategies, despite a well-designed brochure being a proven way to effectively communicate with potential customers: A study from Bentley University found that 80% of people consider visiting a business based on what they saw in a brochure. FlipHTML5 helps businesses keep up to date with easy-to-customize online brochures.



"We designed the online brochure based around conversations with marketers and salespeople on what they need to further promote their businesses and tailored our feature sets accordingly. We expect that our tool will open up brochures as a marketing strategy to a whole new set of businesses", shared Anna Lee, Chief Designer of FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 is already a well-established provider of digital publication solutions and business people will be able to reap the benefits from its technology. FlipHTML5 supports a wide range of media, including images, animations, videos, music, allowing its users to communicate to their customers in the most effective way possible. The FlipHTML5 online brochure maker also has an easy-to-use interface, meaning that marketers can focus on what matters: the messages they want to convey.



Business people needing to tailor their content to a target audience will also enjoy the customizability of FlipHTML5's online brochure, which gives users total control over themes, backgrounds and colors, depending on who they want to be communicating to. Unlike traditional brochures, marketers will also benefit from the ability to access statistical insights into brochure reads, shares, and visits to the homepage, thereby functioning as an analytical tool that can continue to inform marketing and content strategies.



For more information, including additional product features, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an established digital publishing software provider, relied upon by design professionals, authors, entrepreneurs, salespeople, and teachers around the world. Their products are designed to empower users to create online magazines, digital product catalogs, e-textbooks, online brochures and more.