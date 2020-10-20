FlipHTML5's Online Catalog Creator Empowers Businesses to Market Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --FlipHTML5 brings its users a powerful online catalog creator in a time when retailers, marketers, small business owners are struggling to grow business due to the health crisis. While people are mostly restricted at home, the demand for online shopping has surged. Those smart businesses who grab this opportunity and optimize the online shopping experience for users will find their way out of the economic recession. FlipHTML5 helps them to achieve this through online catalogs.



FlipHTML5 has years of experience in offering digital publishing services to businesses across countries. The effectiveness of FlipHTML5 in digital publishing has also improved its capabilities as an online catalog creator by converting pages of PDF files into engaging and attractive online catalogs. The ability to embed product images, introduction text, explainer video and audio within the online catalog has made it a live product showcase, rather than a vague description with only plain text and images. The online catalog creator has powerful features that make sure the digital catalog is fully responsive and does not get distorted when being viewed on a mobile phone, tablet, or laptop.



Digital catalogs are one of the best ways to promote products and services and attract new customers to the website. By using FlipHTML5's online catalog creator, users can display each product in the most engaging way; customers will enjoy a seamless shopping experience with a few clicks on the online catalog. They will be led to the product page with reviews and details, then add to the shopping cart and finish the purchase in a few steps. It's an effective way to boost sales without much effort.



Talking about this online catalog creator, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said, "With the advancement in technologies, we are continuously trying to craft a platform that aids the business owners to increases their sales through digital marketing content." He also added, " This online catalog creator provides simple but strong solutions for everyone to uplift their content for digital marketing."



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a robust online publishing platform that helps users to digitally publish their content and get more influence online. The online catalog creator is to help businesses transfer their PDF files into engaging and media-rich online catalogs.