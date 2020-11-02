FlipHTML5's Online Catalog Maker Offers Valuable Customer Insights to Businesses

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2020 --With much of the world becoming increasingly digital, paper-based catalogs are rapidly becoming a thing of the past. Online catalogs remove the hassle and cost of printing and are much more accessible than their paper counterparts. FlipHTML5 offers a top-class option for taking advantage of this shift with its online catalog maker.



Online catalogs need to be eye-catching and exciting, encouraging viewers to purchase the products and services being displayed. FlipHTML5's online catalog maker makes this simple with its ability to convert PDFs into vibrant flipbooks. Users are also able to add images, audio, videos, links, and other multimedia to their online catalogs with ease. Readers will be immersed in the experience and become eager to have the products that are on show.



The FlipHTML5's online catalog maker provides free online hosting so users can publish their catalogs online even if they don't have a website. They can have their own brand on their catalogs instead of FlipHTML5's as the option is available to have a custom domain. If they do have a website, the catalogs can be exported to their computer for hosting on the user's website.



Yet, the best thing about FlipHTML5's online catalog maker is the access to customer insights that it provides users with. Statistics such as the number of visits, reads, average read time, shares, and so on help advertisers get to know their customers better. Armed with this valuable information, they are able to make more targeted marketing plans.



Catalogs created using FlipHTML5's online catalog maker can be accessed for reading on all modern browsers as well as on mobile smart devices. This lets readers access the beauty of their catalogs anywhere quickly and efficiently for a flawless reading experience. Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate says "We want our customers to be successful. We realize that customer insights are one of the best ways for them to achieve that; that's why we made it available in our online catalog maker."



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. The software can be used to create engaging flipbooks for a variety of uses. They also offer free cloud storage and publishing options to users.