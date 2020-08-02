FlipHTML5's Online Magazines Immerse Readers with Digital Elements

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2020 --Known as a digital publishing veteran, FlipHTML5 recently has announced an innovation that publishers, writers, and other content creators can benefit from, that is, the all-in-one online editor for creating online magazines that appeal to readers.



It's designed with functional features like quick upload and easy conversion of bulky PDF files to handy online magazines. FlipHTML5 also provides an easy-to-navigate online editor that allows users to add videos, images, music, hotspots and other elements to the digital magazines and real-time publishing service that enables users to share the digital magazines via links to any online platform. Readers access to online magazines with only a few clicks on the link so they can enjoy the magazines immediately on mobiles, tablets, or computers.



Plus, FlipHTML5 also offers customization with a range of options of changing the style, theme, background, etc.. Publishers and designers are welcomed to use the pre-designed templates and the dynamic backgrounds for their online magazines, or upload their own images for creative customization.



"The publishing industry has gone through a great change over the past decade. Publishers have an increasingly high demand for digital publishing so that they can reach the ever-growing online community. This is prompting the innovation of FlipHTML5 to develop a user-friendly digital publishing platform for them to convert and create online magazines that would enhance the reading experience for online readers", says Winston Zhang, when discussing the market transformation of the publishing industry.



Online magazines created with FlipHTML5 have a look and feel of the real magazines. The page flipping sound and effects when switching to the next page of the magazine gives the readers a mirage of reading a print magazine. Aimed at providing its service across the globe, FlipHTML5 supports up to 17 languages translation on its interface with the built-in language localization.



With the statistics section inserted to the online magazines, users get to know the magazine performance by indicators like magazine views, magazine share, homepage visits, etc.. Provided with these useful statistics, publishers have a better understanding of their readers and make adjustments to their online magazines so as to keep readers engaged.



