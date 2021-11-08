FlipHTML5's Online Scrapbook Maker Brings Scrapbooking Back to Life

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2021 --Scrapbooking is on the decline for a number of reasons. These include a lack of time to dedicate to projects, a dislike for the traditional scrapbook format, and the opinion that scrapbooking is old-fashioned. But there is a new way of scrapbooking, one that shines a new light on this once-loved pastime. FlipHTML5's online scrapbook maker unlocks new features that will produce improved versions of scrapbooks. The best part is, it's easy to use and free.



With this online scrapbook maker, persons can quickly create a montage of memories in a web-friendly HTML5 format. No coding or programming skills are required – simply upload the desired files and follow the instructions to create an interactive digital scrapbook. The online scrapbook maker features beautiful themes and templates to beautify any type of scrapbook. And it's easy to customize these to suit the user's tastes.



An online scrapbook maker removes the limits imposed by a traditional scrapbook. It allows for the addition of various multimedia to the digital scrapbook. Users can add animation effects to pictures as well as include videos and set hotspots for 3D slideshows. The multimedia can be added in the online editor without downloading the desktop app.



Scrapbooks are meant to be shared and the online scrapbook maker makes this a breeze. The FlipHTML5 cloud is available for storage and sharing of digital scrapbooks. This means that the scrapbook and its contents will be safe and secure. It also means that the creator can quickly and easily distribute copies of the scrapbook via email or social media using a URL. Offline distribution is supported as well – the scrapbook can be exported to the user's computer and distributed on CD/DVD and USB.



If the scrapbook is more than a hobby, the creator can use the e-commerce feature of the online scrapbook maker to sell it. They can also get useful customer insight data with Google Analytics integration. The scrapbook is accessible on Android and iOS mobile devices as well as browsers. Users can both read and work on the scrapbooks anywhere at any time.



"We wanted to rekindle interest in scrapbooking," says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "So, we created the online scrapbook maker for a different approach."



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 offers solutions for all types of digital publishing, from personal to professional use.