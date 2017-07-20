FlipHTML5's Page Flip PDF Meets the Diverse Demand of Readers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2017 --The readers have always been described as the owners of the content. This is so as it is only when the audience gets the message passed that communication is complete. FlipHTML5 has realized this need and subsequently comes with features that ensure the easy creation of page flip PDF with rich content.



The features of the software do not only ensure that publishers and creators of digital content make unique content, but also ensure that the content created can be easily understood and digested by the target audience.



The software allows content to be shared online on various social media platform such as Facebook and Twitter, with a mobile-friendly result that allows content to be viewed on compatible mobile devices. This function ensures the users to digest the content at anywhere and on any time.



FlipHTML5 is the free software that allows businesses and publishers of digital content to create amazing and captivating flip book PDF from static PDFs. The software allows for the easy and more effective publishing of PDF magazines and brochures.



Some of the features of the software include customized external settings, tons of templates and themes of different layout, amazing page edition, functional toolbar buttons, multiple output options and free upload of up to 50 pieces of flipping books.



The software is available for Windows and Mac devices, with a free trial available for downloads. And considering the marketing needs, FlipHTML5 allows the higher plan users to add the ecommerce elements to the content and make it online shoppable. FlipHTML5 cloud platform also develops the email system for the users to email the page flip content to the loyal readers. It is bound to save time for online promotion.



