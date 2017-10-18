FlipHTML5's Page Flip PDF Tool Are Engaging and Effective

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2017 --A brochure or a catalog of a store, or a business would generally feature massive contents on the company and the products or services. While the aim might be to use it as a way to interest the buyers, it falls short due to lack of innovation. This is where FlipHTML5 has come up with an HTML 5-enabled software platform for page flip PDF. This PDF tool offers ideal features for those who really look forward to bringing in customers by giving them more quality right from the PDF itself.



How will the new PDF tool work better?



The software from FlipHTML5 is a response to those entrepreneurs who wish to do more with the brochure or catalogs. Customizing the PDF by adding in explanatory videos or a background story of the inception of the firm or by adding the cart button is just a few of the features that shall make the brochure more profitable marketing tool.



Few of the highlighting features of the page flip PDF tool are as follows.



- A flip facility allows the readers to flip the pages automatically or on click.



- Image zooming facility allows the readers to inspect the products closely.



- Embedding the videos alongside help in giving a message or a demo of the product or services



- The PDF flip book can work on Windows and IOS applications and across various devices.



- Marketers can pick from a palette of numerous templates and layouts to suit the business needs.



Why is the FlipHTML5 a great marketing tool?



It is indeed cool to have interesting images and videos explaining things on their own in a brochure. Besides, the page flip PDF from FlipHTML5 can also get share buttons, social media buttons, and it is easy to upload and manage the software via the cloud from anywhere in the world. Besides, embedding videos and adding a cart to the products makes the brochures even more revenue generating.



For more, please go to http://fliphtml5.com/.