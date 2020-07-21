FlipHTML5's Remote Teaching Tool Helps Students Stay Focused in Class

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2020 --In a bid to contain the COVID-19 spread, most educational institutions across the world have to close for a good while. Being physically present in a classroom isn't the only learning option anymore as FlipHTML5 has granted access to quality education whenever and wherever with a computer or a mobile phone.



FlipHTML5 is a highly interactive remote teaching tool with a search engine optimization friendly feature that is very important when reaching out to a large number of students around the world. A remote reaching tool like FlipHTML5 is a good helper when trying to create more interactive content for online teaching and learning.



This top-notch remote teaching tool provides online converting from PDFs into digital textbooks with up to 17 choices of various languages. With the online editor, FlipHTML5 permits the addition of multimedia to the textbooks. Materials ranging from video, audio, images, text, photo sliders and so much more are supported by FlipHTML5 to be inserted into the digital textbooks. The teaching content becomes so interactive and attractive with multimedia that students would concentrate on the teaching sessions.



The remote teaching tool also assists teachers to personalize and customize the online textbooks with multiple themes, templates, and animations to make learning easier, faster and more interesting for students. Besides, it's very convenient for teachers to change or add extra content to the textbooks without resending the URL to students. Easy sharing is one of the best features of FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool. Teachers can share the textbooks on any online platform via links so that students can have unlimited access to the textbooks anytime, anywhere, and on any electronic device.



"The remote teaching tool enables teachers to share educational content boosted by dynamic multimedia that serve to enhance content", says Jackie Peng, Customer Service Manager of FlipHTML5. "It comes at a time when distance teaching and learning become the most preferred choice. Providing the best remote teaching tool for the best learning experience stands at the pinnacle, and the team at FlipHTML5 recognizes this."



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the top global digital publishing provider now whose priority is to develop a dynamic and interactive remote teaching tool for creating quality educational content.