FlipHTML5's Remote Teaching Tool Maximizes Distance Teaching Results

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --The remote teaching tool launched by FlipHTML5 has vast and versatile applications. It helps teachers to easily convert their static PDF files to online flipbooks and add a number of special features that could attract students' attention in online classes. Animations, audio, videos, photo slideshows, links, text, images, buttons, and so on, are supported in FlipHTML5 for users to insert in their flipping textbooks to make the boring materials more vivid and interesting, so the students could focus entirely on the screen. As a remote teaching tool, it provides solutions to help presenters to prepare engaging materials for online lectures.



This remote teaching tool makes the transformation from PDF files to flipping textbooks quick and straightforward. With the simple drag and drop interface and plenty of pre-designed templates, it's so user-friendly that teachers do not need any special skills or programming background to finish the creation of an exquisite and engaging online flipping textbook. All they have to do is to upload their files whether they are textbooks, encyclopedias, or lesson presentations in PDF, MS office, or image formats and let the software do the rest. Once the conversion finished, users are given full control to customize their flipbooks using beautiful themes and backgrounds with different styles to fit the topic.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 shares, "We decided to make a software program that can help students love learning at home and to make the teachers' work much easier when they prepare for the lessons and present them to the online classes. We believe that with the remote teaching tool we created, this goal was achieved successfully!"



FlipHTML5 continues to amaze the users worldwide with the helpful and reliable software solutions. Responding to the current needs of society, which become more and more digital, the company continues to develop powerful digital solutions to help people increase their influence and knowledge even in the times of social distance. With FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool, teachers can maximize distance teaching results with minimal effort while ensuring students' easy access to the digital learning materials which they could make full use of to preview and review classes whenever and wherever.



