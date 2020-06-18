FlipHTML5's Remote Teaching Tool Plays a Vital Role in Distance Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a remote teaching tool that enhances teaching activities and promotes virtual learning. Aside from being a platform through which an extraordinary personal page and digital bookcase can be created and shared for easy accessibility, FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool also allows its users to create a media-rich flipbook that provides an immersive visual experience to students and enhances teaching quality even remotely.



The remote teaching tool allows users to create page-turning online textbooks from PDF/MS Office files, which users can add images, videos, audio, text, animations, and so on to fully customize their flipping textbook to engage students and enhance teaching results. Students can subscribe to their teachers' homepages to follow up on any teaching materials update. As soon as the teacher publishes a flipbook, students who have subscribed get notifications immediately. Furthermore, flipbooks created with FlipHTML5 work on all mobile devices and can be accessed through web browsers without necessarily having to download or install an application for its accessibility.



When asked about the motivation behind the innovative remote teaching tool, Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5 says, "The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the necessity to stay at home and practice social distancing, and the continued and prolonged restriction on gathering, had recalled the need for remote learning more pronounced today than it ever was. The FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool was created to serve as a virtual textbook and library for all kinds of teaching and learning activities in a bid to maintain social distancing while ensuring access to learning materials and teachers' guidance from home."



Flipbooks enjoy high cloud performances on FlipHTML5 and at the same time, the content is protected from unauthorized access and usage through its high-end internet security protocol. The FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool also supports multiple format outputs whether in HTML, ZIP, or EXE formats, and this makes it easy for users to suit the students' specifications at all times. To eradicate language barriers, FlipHTML5 allows readers to domesticate the toolbar languages to their mother tongues to create an itch-free communication through its interface language localization. Although in difficulties, teachers are backed up by FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool to facilitate the teaching process and maximize teaching results.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, a reputable digital publishing platform, has long been promoting online education and launched a remote teaching tool to help teachers engage with students remotely by presenting them with interactive teaching materials.