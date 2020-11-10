FlipHTML5's Remote Working Tools Give SMEs Hope in the Second Wave of COVID-19

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --With a second wave of COVID-19 occurs, businesses again are facing the challenge of lockdown and meanwhile, the shopping season is around the corner. How to grasp the opportunity to reach out to potential buyers safely and widely becomes a headache. FlipHTML5, the digital publishing veteran, then stands out as a powerful remote working tool that business people can turn for help in marketing strategies.



Business people usually have up to hundreds of pages of PDF catalogs about their products or services. To place bulky PDFs on the website is proven to be a bad move as it will slow down the page load time, resulting in an unpleasant user experience. To send huge files over to customers is no good either because the internet connection is a big variable. FlipHTML5, the remote working tool will help business people out in this case. It provides users with an online platform to convert PDFs into interactive online flipbooks.



As the name suggests, flipbooks imitate a realistic look and feel of a traditional print book with page-flipping sound and effect. Flipbooks made with FlipHTML5 can be edited online to add inside product videos, detail images, description text, smart animations, and most importantly, hyperlinks that will lead readers to a specific product page on their website or e-commerce site for seamless shopping.



Business people no longer need to sacrifice website speed to embed huge PDF catalogs, nor do they need to wait forever to send large files to customers and worry about bad user experience. Because FlipHTML5's remote working tools allow them to make rich content with multimedia added in their online catalogs, and share the flipbooks through links to any platform where their target customers will appear, including sharing on social media, attaching in promotion emails, or embedding in a website or e-commerce site.



"To compress and enrich the content in a single flipbook is arguably the most beneficial feature of FlipHTML5. This remote working tool helps business users to compress pages of PDFs in a single flipbook that can be accessed by link, and provides free online hosting services for their flipbooks to ensure readers a smooth reading experience", states Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. " Our product is no doubt one of the most significant remote working tools for businesses in this difficult time to attract customers and prosper businesses online, remotely."



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has helped millions of small businesses around the world convert PDFs into flipbooks since the lockdown. Its excellent digital publishing services make it one of the most widely used remote working tools in 2020.