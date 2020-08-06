FlipHTML5's Virtual Bookshelf Creates a Buzz About Content Management

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2020 --Originally intended to help FlipHTML5's users categorize and manage multiple flipbooks, the virtual bookshelf has evolved into an invaluable tool for digital content creators of all types to manage and sort their content. As the name suggests, virtual bookshelf works much like a traditional bookshelf, allowing for organization and storage of content but with the advantage of being accessible from anywhere, at any time, instead of being confined to a physical space.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "The online virtual bookshelf has been updated with more functions and features than ever before, following years of practice and development." He adds "It goes beyond any virtual storage method previously known."



The world is quickly becoming a virtual place, and FlipHTML5 is constantly providing ways for users to take advantage of this growing trend. Sellers have the opportunity to make their products and services more visible to buyers as virtual bookshelf incorporates FlipHTML5's interactive and media-rich features into e-commerce strategies, transforming them from dull to dynamic.



The virtual bookshelf offers a solution to digital publishers who have large volumes of content by allowing them to organize their content in a way that makes it accessible to website visitors more easily, just like the traditional library using bookshelves to make information easier to find. Digital publishers have various options to organize their content in the online bookshelf. They can choose to sort by topic, time, or target audience.



The virtual bookshelf provides free online hosting, which adds a level of professionalism to the presentation of digital content. Sharing the virtual bookshelf via social media and email, or within instant messaging apps is also practicable.



