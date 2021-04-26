FlipHTML5's Virtual Catalog Creator Helps Businesses Boost Online Sales

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2021 --In order to gain new customers online, businesses must offer customers all the same information that the typical offline consumer would have. Unfortunately, it can be rather difficult to transfer existing physical assets to digital formats without outsourcing the project to professionals. FlipHTML5 is the perfect solution for all businesses who would like to cut costs and increase value. It can create both brand new virtual catalog assets and transfer existing physical catalogs to digital.



FlipHTML5 allows users to upload the PDF file of their printable catalog directly on the website, easily creating a dynamic virtual catalog with flipping pages. These pages are key to the online shopping experience, as the haptic technology makes consumers feel as close to a hands-on experience as they can possibly get online and provide a fast, shareable, and interactive alternative to heavy PDF files.



Furthermore, FlipHTML5 contains over ten customizable templates if users wish to create a brand new catalog from scratch. It allows users to easily include multimedia such as videos, links, audios, and images to introduce more interactive elements for readers. These videos, links, and audios are what can truly bring these virtual catalogs to the next level, as physical catalogs do not usually contain integrated videos or audios.



FlipHTML5 is also perfect for branding. It enables users to have a custom domain for their virtual catalog, put their logo on it, and even link back to their website as per need. Virtual catalogs then can be shared and viewed online by customers anywhere on computers, phones, and more.



Having a dynamic virtual catalog with haptic technology can make a world of a difference in the user experience. Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, believes that these catalogs are key to driving online sales for brands. "We have many users who were able to drive sales by upgrading from a plain PDF version of their catalogs to a virtual catalog. People feel like they are truly touching something through their screen flipping from one page to the next, which engages them as it is a little added touch of interaction for the user experience that competitors in your field may not have."



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 hosts a free digital publishing platform that allows businesses to craft dynamic, interactive digital content through flipping books. Through its easy-to-use interface, it provides an easy solution for creating online flipbooks for business.