FlipHTML5's Virtual Magazine Gives a New Answer to the Decline of the Newsstand

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2020 --Along with CDs, magazine circulations have fallen a long way since their peak in 2007. In 2017, Forbes reported that magazine sales had collapsed from $4.9bn to $2bn in just ten years in the U.S. alone. In a market where there is a wealth of information available online, magazines are increasingly considered overpriced and outdated. The question for publishers is how they can create a premium product that stands out in an ocean of information, without climbing aboard a sinking ship. FlipHTML5's virtual magazine aims to provide the solution.



FlipHTML5 works by providing a simple and effective way to convert static PDF files into interactive, media-rich virtual magazines. Publishers will be able to inject a new lease of life into their magazines by incorporating audio, images, and most importantly, video. It's a fact that in 2020, the use of video is more crucial than ever for audience engagement. Conde Nast's Youtube channel has 371,000 subscribers. Vogue has over eight million. FlipHTML5's virtual magazine, therefore, represents a huge opportunity to take advantage of this powerful medium, and incorporate it into a magazine format.



Taking cues from traditional magazines, FlipHTML5's virtual magazine also allows for subscription services, enabling publishers to build an active and engaged readership around their magazines. This can be tracked with FlipHTML5's analytics, so users can access and assess how their issues are performing over time.



"We've had fantastic feedback so far from magazine publishers across industries. Customers really appreciate the customizability of the product, as well as the ability to embed visually rich media," Jackie Peng, Customer Service Manager of HTML5 explained, when asked about the response so far to the virtual magazine.



In a world increasingly connected online, publishers will find the ability to share their latest issues via social media platforms incredibly valuable, as well as the power to embed it in their websites for visitors looking for a more in-depth experience than standard articles. FlipHTML5's virtual magazine also uses responsive design to ensure users' magazines are accessible to read easily, whether on a laptop, mobile, or tablet.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an established publishing software company relied upon by magazine publishers, authors, business owners, and educators worldwide; their product portfolio is designed to empower their users to create virtual magazines, e-books, and online sales brochures.