FlipPageMaker Reveals Latest Themes in Spread Template for Digital Magazines

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --Amazing news for those looking to create digital magazines with interesting templates- FlipPageMaker, the leading digital publishing software developer has revealed about their latest themes in Spread Template. The FlipBook Creator PDF to flash page flip converter software designed by the company is equipped with free of cost templates for flash flipping books converted from PDF files.



The spokesperson of FlipPageMaker remarked that they have created a new page called Themes 2013 in their website to display all the latest themes that has been and would be designed this year. The company keeps on updating this page with new templates and recently has updated 2 new themes in their Spread templates.



The firm manager disclosed about their new Strawberry and Weed themes.”Strawberries are loved by many given their sweet taste, nutritional value and of course the gorgeous all red outlook. It’s just cool to adorn your flipbook background with the beautiful fresh scarlet strawberries and thus it’s one of our latest themes”, smile the manager while requested to speak about their new Strawberry template theme. The strawberry themed templates feature a bowl of juicy red strawberries and a glass full of bright pink strawberry juice.



The manager also disclosed their idea on the newly developed weed themed template. He said that the theme would be loved by nature lovers. In his own words-“We have earlier designed many scenic templates with gorgeous views, beautiful flowers & varied glamorous things. But this time we wanted to take a different route and thus have focused on the inconspicuous weeds. These weed themes with weed backgrounds will explore an unknown yet pleasing view of the ordinary grasses”. He added that these free of cost downloadable templates will help the user to save a great deal of time as it takes only a few moments to create the flipbooks.



It simply takes 3 easy steps to install these themes. The user would have to download his preferred theme from the company’s theme page. In the first step, he would need to extract .zip file and save it in his PC folder. Then, he would launch the FlipBook Creator Pro followed by a click on “File” & then “import Themes”. In the final step the user will locate file with .thm extension & click on “Open” for loading it into FlipBook Creator Pro’s Templates Panel.



For more: http://flippagemaker.com/themes-2013.html



About FlipPageMaker

FlipPageMaker, a major technology company is offering useful and affordable online magazine software for business and daily use. FlipBook Creator software is its principle product that can transform PDF files into interactive page turning flipbooks. This form of engaging digital publication has witnessed great use in diverse sectors such as e-book industry, government, business field, education industry etc. The customers can utilize the comprehensive settings embedded in the company flip book maker software to design flipbooks in their own style and publish them directly online, for any purpose.