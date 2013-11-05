Flippagemaker.com Announced the Latest Version of Its Popular Page Flip Software

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2013 --Flipbook Creator v3.10.1 has been introduced and offers various improvements to the flipping book conversion and creating software. All of the professional flipbook making features from previous versions have been retained. Also, the page flip software interface has been modified to make it more concise for everyone.



New to the updated software is a “View” menu on the menu bar. This feature enables users to show or hide the bookmark, bookmark tabs, themes, background scenes, and other panels while operating the software. Users can also hide the Assistant and the plugin and Page Manager panels. The ability to hide panels allows users to work faster and more efficiently.



In addition, the underlying program has been modified to make the software more stable. Overall performance has been enhanced so users can go from one step to another more smoothly. While learning the product or creating a project, this makes the process go easier and users can focus on their creativity rather than whether a particular function is working at its best.



A new survey conducted by the company found that the main users of FlipBook Creator are schools. It is therefore of utmost importance the software works smoothly. Students and teachers now have a more stable program that can be customized to meet their needs with a few simple adjustments.



Users can create a Flash based flipbook out of a PDF in minutes, and publish it online. These can be integrated with social media and read on mobile devices. Content can therefore be read just about everywhere. Adding metadata, templates, hyperlinks, bookmarks, and even a table of contents is made easy so users can have a unique page flipping e-book.



