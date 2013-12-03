Flippagemaker.com Dedicates to Improve Online Reading with Page Flip Books

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2013 --Flippagemaker has demonstrated a worldwide shift in the online reading experience through the software it develops and distributes. An expert in digital publishing applications, the company has brought convenience, professional skills, and advanced technology to anyone who wants to create and publish their own online books. Even novices can convert PDF files to 3D page flipping e-books or e-magazines and customize their look.



The company’s star product is FlipBook Creator for Windows users and page flip software for Mac. Users can convert a PDF file into different file types such as HTML, ZIP, EXE, or APP. Documents are presented in page flip form rather than a standard electronic document. Reading these is therefore more engaging, entertaining, and interactive.



Interactive content in page flip book is more enjoyable to readers. Page flip book creators can embed various types of multimedia. The interface allows one to easily add video, audio, Flash effects, buttons, photo slideshows, hyperlinks, and much more. Different templates, scenes, and backgrounds can be added too so customizing the book is simple.



Being its software products have been well-accepted in the software market, the company is enhancing its propaganda and advertising. It is positioned to let more readers and authors know about the page flip technology. The number of people, business, and applications which stand to benefit will enable the company to profit even more from an expanding digital publishing market.



The software does more than just make creating e-books easy. It also lets users publish them to the web or for viewing on mobile devices as popular as the iPad, iPod Touch, and Android systems. Free trials are available for personal users, but even more feature-packed versions are affordable to businesses benefiting from unlimited conversions and design.



For more information on the products and the company, go to http://flippagemaker.com/.



About Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd.

Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd. creates and distributes digital publishing products for businesses and individuals. The software tools have revolutionized the reading experience of millions of e-book readers worldwide. Established in 2008, the China-based firm produces PDF and Office to FlipBook software tools.