Flippagemaker.com Introduced a Fancy eBook Experience with FlipBook Creator

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2013 --Many schools have assignments for their children with projects involving book reading and preparation of projects about a certain topic. Children find it boring to go through a hardcover book and are always looking out for something exciting. Flip e-books are a perfect way to get their attention as they offer a realistic experience of flipping pages as a real book while not having to carry the actual book.



FlipBook Creator makes it easy for school children and high school students to present their work in an interesting way. FlipBook creator’s sharing option makes it accessible anywhere online for students. Students can be able to access textbooks on their mobiles, tablets, iPad or iPhone at any given point of time. Students can even create their own version of a classic story using FlipBook creator for their summer projects. Their dull common PDF files and images are converted into exciting 3D style flip page creation.



The benefits of FlipBook Creator are

- Multiple choices for conversion

- Amazing 3D like page flipping effect

- More than 400 templates and 700 pre-designed back-ground images to choose from

- Save hyperlinks, bookmarks, table of contents from the original PDF file

- More than 300 online amazing scenes to choose from



“It is the easiest software I have ever seen. This summer I had to present an essay on my favorite book read. I used FlipBook Creator to spice up the story presentation. It was an instant hit, I even distributed the E-book to my other classmates who thought it was a great way to know the story in a short time.” Emma Dean, Los Angeles



FlipBook creator is compatible with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP and Mac. They are dedicated to bringing a user friendly software for the next generation that will push education to the next level making is easily accessible and entertaining for more and more students.



About Flippagemaker Software Co Ltd

Flippagemaker Software Co Ltd (http://flippagemaker.com/) was started in 2008 and has introduced FlipBook creator which is the easiest software available to convert as well as create Flipbooks in minutes. It is user friendly software that is rapidly catching up with the next generation online users already. An established company with its headquarters in China and branch offices in Hong Kong, they specialize in introducing products related to digital publishing tools, business software and PC utilities.?