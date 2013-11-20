FlipPageMaker.Com Is Set to Introduce Their Top-Notch Flipbook Software to All MAC OS Users

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2013 --Flip Page Maker, a renowned and established provider of online publishing tools, has just introduced their best-selling flipbook software to Mac OS users. As sources have reported, this software program is basically a tool designed for converting regular and flat PDF files into modern page flip books. By far, this is great news for MAC users who are inclined to web designing and marketing, as they now have a chance to create professional digital booklets, digital brochures, e-magazines, electronic books and a whole lot more. Furthermore, this latest development allows them to fully display and express their creativity in customizing web design and unique books. To download and use this innovative software program from Flip Page Maker, make sure to visit the product’s official page at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-mac/.



According to the company’s representatives, page flip book created in this new update is also applicable to iOs devices like iPad and iPhone. Likewise, the books can be operated through Android devices, such as Google Nexus series, Widows smart phones, as well as Samsung tablets and mobile mobiles. Apparently, this flash book can be used with all web browsers, including Opera, Google Chrome, Firefox, IE9, and Safari.



Aside from its impressive functions, the Flipbook creator for MAC has exceptional security features as well. With FlipPageMaker.Com’s Flipbook creator for MAC, rest assured that user will be able to create a flip book that won’t be copied and used by other users. From watermarking to advance encryption features, the FlipBook creator comes with a number of security layers that would protect files and data from frauds and unauthorized use.



The Flipbook software for MAC comes with a multitude of templates, tool bar buttons and pre-designed themes that users can use for their projects. In addition to that, the program boasts a plethora of remarkable animated scenes that users can use for decorating their books or magazines.



The best thing about the Flipbook creator for MAC is that it comes with free lifetime product updates. With this new product from FlipPageMaker.Com, users get to enjoy the latest and hottest product updates without having to spend a dime. They just have it to buy it once, and they can enjoy using its sophisticated features forever.