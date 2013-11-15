Flippagemaker.com Now Recommends Flipbook Creator to Ease Modern Digital Publication

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2013 --Flippagemaker.com now releases a flipbook creator to make modern digital printing easier. The flipbook creator helps to convert PDF files into flipbook associated with audio, embedded video, photo slideshows, YouTube video, hyperlinks, buttons and more.



The company is dedicated to develop various advanced flipbook applications that readily converts PDF files into online uploadable e-magazine and e-book formats. In modern times, e-book is considered an affordable alternative to physical books. An effective e-book may include innumerable file- formats like PDF and texts. E-readers should own respective e-book formats in order to access online e-books.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We have developed latest flipbook creator to make online publishing simpler. The tool is handy to convert PDF files into e-books, which is naturally compared to physical books. The software has made it easier to convert literature and novels into easy accessible e-book versions.”



An advanced e-book is also commonly referred as flipbook. A page flipbook can also be published online in various formats like digital album, e-catalog, e-brochure, etc. The latest e-book also appears with a three-dimensional turn-effect, page shadow, page thickness, etc., offering an exact resemblance to real books over the online platform.



The spokesperson also added, “We are offering an easy solution for ‘netizens’ that would allow them to search anything they require and download them. Our solution also saves time and cost.”



The company is committed to deliver effective online printing solutions. They deliver quality solutions in converting PDF materials into exclusive online formatable files.



Adam Mendez, a writer says, “I saw a gradual rise in the demand of online e-books, but was unable to publish my features, articles and other writings on the internet platform. The flipbook creator would definitely help me in this mission.”



About Flippagemaker

Flippagemaker is a business software group that delivers indispensable supplementary to several product lines for online publication. Their latest Flipbook Creator is an advanced tool that easily converts PDF files into various formats acceptable for online publishing. For details, visit http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/. Besides, it also provides page flip software for Mac while the FlipBook Creator is for Windows. ?