FlipPageMaker.com Releases New Affiliate Programs

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2013 --FlipPageMaker.com has announced new affiliate programs in which participants can earn commissions by selling the company’s flip book maker tools. Interested parties can sign up at MyCommerce.com and search for vendor ID 9891 to find the company’s current programs. They can also search for individual product names such as FlipBook Creator.



As part of the programs, participants can represent FlipBook Creator or FlipBook Creator for Mac, the company’s most successful products, or other software offerings it sells. To get started, one just has to go to the MyCommerce website that specializes in software affiliate programs. The company has a MyCommerce Site Level Certification and sells all of its products through the site. A simple online form enables one to sign up as an affiliate.



Once enrolled in the affiliate program, participants receive a 30% to 60% commission on orders placed directly from referrals that go through their site. Reselling eBook tools can therefore be profitable for publishers, resellers, and web site owners. There is no fee for signing up; participants create their accounts and the links are instantly created. People can also track their accounts via real-time reporting pages.



Promoting affiliate programs is an easy way for blogs, webmasters, and even freelances to making money. People should choose products with great potential, and promote them in right approach.



FlipPageMaker.com also provides customers the opportunity to publish eBooks on a show case page. Its software is used by many different companies, industries, and even individuals to produce eBooks and a wide array of electronic documents.



To learn more about the Flippagemaker programs, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/.



About FlipPageMaker, Ltd.

FlipPageMaker, Ltd. creates digital publishing software tools for businesses and individuals worldwide. It has continuously updated its software, based on user feedback, since being established in 2008. The company is based in China and has branch offices in Hong Kong.