Flippagemaker.com Transforming People's Reading Experience Through Its FlipBook Creator

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2013 --Flippagemaker.com has dedicated itself to transform the reading experience of users across the globe. The site is a software developer and has expertise in digital publishing applications. It offers easiness, professional skills, and advanced technology to everyone who wishes to publish books online in a better way.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We have dedicated our site to our viewers in order to get better reading experience. We are offering a number of services to our users for publishing books online effectively. There are quite a lot of well-designed templates and themes in our software for quick html5 flip magazine conversion. Due to the overwhelming response of people, we make sure that our free resource library gets updated regularly according to the software’s future plans.”



Sources confirmed that the software can convert PDF file into several forms including html, zip, exe, or app other than presenting it in page flip form instead of old electronic documents. Readers can get better experience of reading, while enjoying rich, interactive content in a page flip book. They can convert photo collections to realistic photo album and convert PDF files into high-quality Flip Books for the iPhone. The software can also be used as Flip shopping book maker and FlipBook creator for Mac among others.



The current products that are lined up by the company are PDF to FlipBook Tools that help to create flash flipbooks from digital books, PDF, digital guides, digital magazines, digital catalogs and internet directories and Office to FlipBook Tools. This is the most popular software worldwide for making PowerPoint presentation and flash photo albums.



Flippagemaker.com is now planning to enhance the propaganda so that more and more readers and authors know about the page flip tech and make profit from digital publishing market.



About Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker.com is a business software company that provides digital publishing tools for creating impressive books and magazines for both business owners and personal use. To get more digital publishing tools, visit http://flippagemaker.com/.