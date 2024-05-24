Flipping a House – Don't Make Costly Mistakes.

NARBERTH, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2024 --First Big 5 below

1. DIY and not getting professional design help. Professional design help can be free or cost very little. Don't be stubborn! Many kitchen and bath dealers offer free design help or very small deposits to measure a home and create professional designs. When you are flipping a house take all the free or low cost professional help you can get.



Why would someone not avail themselves of free expert design and budgetary advice when flipping a home?

It's possibly just human nature. As kitchen designers we know that customers can insist on implementing bad ideas simply because they thought of them. Worst of all when you are embarking on an expensive home renovation, not for yourself but to sell a property, your style, color, and design preferences should never enter into decision making. What's a good value, what's popular, and what's fast and easy to work with should be the top priorities.



2. Keeping the footprint. There are ALWAYS better layouts that experts can share with you.



3. Buying expensive cabinetry. Just about every homeowner can NOT tell the difference between expensive and inexpensive brands (the difference is in the selection, not the quality. Best of all the MOST popular styles are always mass produced and available in the less expensive well made brands. Don't throw money away!



4. Choosing your taste and not what's popular especially if it costs more money. Spending more on what's less popular is not good business.



5. Expensive professional appliances. While expensive appliances like Wolf, Viking, and SubZero are great, the difference in the cost of the appliance package can be $20,000 or more above very nice and similar looking brands. There are far better investments that can be made flipping a house.







