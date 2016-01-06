Flipping Book by PUB HTML5 Meets the Content Marketing Trends in 2016

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --Just as a particular year gives way for another fresh year after 365 days (except in a leap year,) and just as marketing methods and techniques change from time to time, one vital question on the lips of businesses and organizations is; what type of contents are growing in popularity in the year 2016?



The response to this is not farfetched. The accurate answer provided to this crucial question is very important for businesses to know more and understand the marketing world better in 2016.



It was to this end that PUB HTML5 – renowned flipping book software, announced today that content marketing trend is key, and in order to gain massive benefit from this, it is important for businesses to do away with traditional ways (linear format) of delivering contents, and embrace the use of the organization's flipping book.



With PUB HTML5 flipping book, content marketers, content managers, publishers etc., are empowered to deliver contents to their audience in an interesting and interactive format, instead of the boring and repetitive linear format.



Shedding more light on this, Jason Chan, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of PUB HTML5 Software Co., Ltd commented thus; "Interactive Content and Video are still two main matchless trends that cannot be submerged when we talk about marketing trends especially for 2016. Because of this, flipping book created by PUB HTML5 is definitely a wise choice for all."



"Aside many other features, flipping book can be embedded with video and allows telling stories by using video objects professionally" he concluded.



Content is king. Content will never go out of demand, and content will lead the marketing lines and trend for 2016. There are no better ways to communicate content to ones followers than with PUB HTML5 flipping book because of the diverse features and functionalities it offer.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is a world leading provider of free HTML5 digital publishing software solutions, both online and offline.



With the organization's flipping book, which delivers attention-grabbing, exciting and interactive contents to users, businesses will always have an edge and profit from the content marketing trend for 2016.



To learn more about PUB HTML5, visit - http://pubhtml5.com/