Flipping Book Sharing with eFlip Standard

The eFlip Standard provides a full digital publishing and distribution solution that allows users to convert PDF, Microsoft Office (.docx;.xlsx;.pptx) and OpenOffice document into digital publications with realistic page-flipping effect, on and offline. They can without difficulty publish limitless publications online and distribute it with others via email, social website, and even deal it out on CD-ROM, all this without the hassle of paying royalties. Now isn’t that a lot of features? But wait, there is more and read on.



eFlip Standard can easily be installed for PC without any hassle. Creating an infinite number of files to public has never been easier and users are totally in control of the whole process from production to publication in house hosting. The flipbooks are also hosted for free using the free online upload service.



So what are the best features from eFlip Standard? Here are some:



- It allows import and uploads numerous file types like Adobe Acrobat PDFs, OpenOffice, Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents, diagrams, bitmaps and much more. The service is fast loading and users can do multiple uploads at once.

- eFlip's free of charge integrated online service allows one to share any publication immediately, simply by using the easy to learn menu. Every eFlip Publisher account comes with a complimentary 5 GB (250+ eBooks) of online storage space (3 years of free cloud host). Without using a third party tool, make a flipbook and instantaneously publish it to the online server of eFlip in an expedient way.

- Android gadgets are the rage these days and using the Android App Maker, users can easily create and customize apps to whatever they need. The interface is so easy and they can do it as fast as three minutes and publish them on Google Play in an instant!

- Easily convert PDF, MS Office and OpenOffice to ePub, which is currently the most popular file type and retaining the whole layout it also supports other file types like, Mobi, Lit, Rtf, FB2, PDB, HTMLZ, TXT.

- Using the file conversion features, conveniently use batch convert to do multiple files at the same, now isn’t that a great thing?

- Flip integrates BookCase tool which could be the best tool to help build digital library to store and manage eBooks. All books published on eFlip Server can be collected and shown in bookcase page automatically; users can easy manage and share the books via using the wonderful and realistic BookCase tool.



There is so much more that eFlip Standard can do that users have to check it out to see all of the great services and features it provides. It literally makes life a lot easier when one thinks about it. So check out eFlip flipbook software now!