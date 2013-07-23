Flipping Book Software 3D PageFlip Professional Now Enables Users to Customize Online Flash Catalogs

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2013 --With 3D PageFlip Professional, users can now customize a Flash product catalog and publish it online. The software tool is perfect for any e-commerce company that wants to improve the content and quality of its website. Content publishing, in fact, has never been easier. Users do not have to fuss with complex and time-consuming tools. The software provides a brand new way to add content to a site, giving businesses a chance to focus on their brand.



Businesses also benefit because they do not have to add products to a web page to get attention. The software enables them to customize 3D page flip catalogs; they can display them in this way using cutting-edge tools and features. In addition to quickly converting common file types into flipbooks, the tool lets users take advantage of many features to enhance the marketing of products. These include images, links, videos, photo slideshows, audio, and more, each integrated into the pages of the flipbook and helping a user to design an outstanding catalog with comprehensive information.



The software also supports the latest web technology. Meta details can be included in an HTML flipbook. Product catalogs then become searchable via the most popular search engines. A new way to rank on the search engines is now available for companies and products, so the software in fact provides a tool for enhancing one’s web presence. Flash catalogs can be created easily with 3D PageFlip Professional, meeting the needs of most users with its flexibility and easy-to-use features.



With 3D PageFlip Professional, users can make flipbooks by converting PDF, OpenOffice, and Microsoft Office files. They can include logos, company details, and other branding information, while outputting the finished product for reading on PC, mobile tablets, FTP, or HTML. To learn more about the software and how it can help create a Flash catalog, visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd.

Established in 2008, 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. offers digital publishing tools for creating 3D Flash-based flipping e-books. It supplies these innovative tools to businesses and personal customers around the world. The company works to update its software on a regular basis, based on customer feedback, and add features providing simplicity in combining multimedia with a high level of functionality.