Flipping Book Software for Mac Users Now Is Available to Generate Interactive Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --It came as a welcome announcement for next generation businesses when Hong Kong based IT service provider FlipBuilder recently launched its flipping book software Mac. This software, which is named by the creators as Flip PDF for Mac, has soon become a wave and gained popularity for its simplicity of use, prolific properties and exceptional customization features.



The flipping book software has been presented after enormous research and development by the company's adroit software developers. It is particularly meant to compatibly work on Mac platform and so Mac users are the best benefitted lot with this flipping book.



Given to talk about the response this pioneering software is receiving, Flipbook's lead designer Alan Chan looks enthralled. He goes on to share, "A dedicated software with smart control options at this time means a lot to Mac users. As is evident from the name Flip book software Mac, converting PDF documents into enchanting flipbooks has got too easy for Mac users. An exclusively Mac program, our flip book software not just endorses vast number of striking effects but also smart controls to get the desired effect in each flip book. Publishers can easily mesmerize their readers with the "realistic page turning effect" just using the flip button provided on the screen. Another incredible option is that readers can choose auto-flip to see pages involuntarily turning. A noteworthy feature that makes this software a must-have for Mac users is speed! PDF to Flipbook conversion on Flip PDF for Mac takes place in minutes! So right from entrepreneurs to publishers to marketers, Flip book software Mac is an indispensable property!"



It is worth taking a note here that FlipBuilder enjoys a long presence in IT segment. The Hong Kong based company has a team of software designers who have produced range of futuristic solutions for digital publishers. Flip PDF for Mac is the next revolutionary presentation in this respect.



For more features, please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-mac/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the online digital publishing developer that allows you to create and upload interactive publications without coding. It provides powerful PDF flipbook software for Windows and Mac users. For the entrepreneurs, marketers and publishers, it is convenient for them to conduct content marketing.